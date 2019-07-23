Azizi Developments brings Palm Jumeirah project to London

Azizi Developments is bridging the east and west with a special roadshow of its flagship projects in Dubai at the London Marriott Hotel Park Lane.

The event will take place on August 3rd-4th.

Attended by Azizi Developments’ senior sales team, the roadshow will grant UK investors exclusive investment opportunities that assure a strong return on investment and growth-inclined rental yields.

The focus will be on two key developments: Azizi Riviera in Meydan and Mina by Azizi on the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

Farhad Azizi, chief executive of Azizi Developments, said: “This London-exclusive roadshow is our response to a growing UK investor demand for real estate in Dubai.

“As a welcoming, safe, stable, agile, and progressive place, the emirate is a global hub for business and tourism that is ranked among the most sought-after investment and residential destinations in the world.

“Additionally, the strong UAE-UK relations, Dubai’s visionary leadership, new government initiatives granting long-term visas, and the provision of 100 per cent foreign business ownership catalyse investor interest.

“We are looking forward to providing detailed insights and introducing potential investors to the value that we present them.”

With the property sector of Dubai being on a path of resurgence, the city’s real estate transactions have risen 33 per cent to £7.48 billion in the first five months of 2019.

Azizi Developments is committed to its global mission of developing lifestyles and enriching the lives of its residents and works hand-in-hand with Dubai’s leadership to continuously innovate and enhance its customer-centricity.

With its focus on upholding the highest levels of trust and transparency, it aims to complete approximately 4,000 units by year’s end.

Another outstanding investment opportunity to be highlighted is Mina by Azizi, for which roadshow visitors will receive up to five years of free service charge.

With its iconic address on the east crescent of the renowned Palm Jumeirah, referred to by many as the eighth wonder of the world, Mina by Azizi follows an immaculate, contemporary design philosophy that leverages a stunning waterfront location.

Overlooking the Arabian Gulf with picturesque views of the city’s skyline, Mina offers its residents a piece of seaside serenity at its finest.

With nearly 70 per cent of its total area allocated for amenities, this exceptional development comprises private beach access, two swimming pools, a health club, a sauna, a fully-equipped gym, a jogging track, a children’s play area, integrated retail options, and serene, lush-green gardens, rich with flora.