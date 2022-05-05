Seven attractive offers await Maroon 5 ticketholders at Yas Marina on Friday 6 May!

It’s good music, scrumptious food and enticing offers at Yas Marina, valid only for Friday the 6th of May. As the multi-Grammy American pop rock band, Maroon 5, makes their way to Eithad Arena to perform, all ticketholders will have access to some seriously attractive offers at the capital’s finest superyacht marina.

All guests need to do is show their Maroon 5 concert tickets to indulge in signature dishes from a range of dining outlets!

Looking to lay back and enjoy a drink with a view? Situated at the heart of Yas Marina, Diablito is welcoming ticketholders to enjoy their a la carte menu with a 25% discount off the total bill! Alternatively an AED 250 package comprising a bespoke menu of beverages and a main course, valid for a duration of three hours is also available.

For more information or bookings please call 02 565 1175.

Last but not least, The Scene is welcoming Maroon 5 fans with a 20% discount off their final bill. Offering an authentic gastropub experience right in the heart of the marina, The Scene will serve guests British classics with a retro twist this Friday.

For more information or bookings, please call 050 797 0331.

After a month-long break for renovations, Cipriani Yas Island is back just in time to join Abu Dhabi’s Eid festivities! With a decadent menu and a breath-taking backdrop of the marina, ticketholders can enjoy authentic Italian dishes made from the freshest ingredients all whilst availing 30% discount off their total bill.

For bookings and reservations, please visit: https://www.cipriani.com/us/cipriani-yas-island or call 02 657 5400

A favourite hotspot for music fans, Iris, is calling upon ticketholders to come and catch a glimpse of the capital’s nightlife whilst enjoying 20% off their bill with a contemporary menu, delicious desserts and a diverse collection of house beverages.

For more information or bookings please call 055 160 5636 or email [email protected]

Its colours, spice and everything nice at Mr.Miyagi’s! Offering a special 20% discount for ticketholders, the Asian Bar and restaurant with its flavourful street food and quirky ambiance is definitely the place to be ahead of the performance.

For more information or bookings please call 050 797 0742.

With a welcoming ambiance and a mouth-watering menu, the award-wining seafood sensation, Aquarium, is spoiling guests with offers on concert Friday. Starting with its famous lunch offer, guests will get to enjoy a three-course menu from 1:00 to 4:00 PM for just AED 99. Guests can also catch the sunset at Aquarium’s happy hour running from 1:00 till 7:00 PM, featuring a special selection of cocktails, spirits and grape. Or better yet, enjoy the lusciousness of the a la carte menu with a 10% discount for ticketholders off the total bill!

For more information or bookings please call 050 696 9357 or email [email protected]

The American sports bar, Stars ‘N’ Bars, is opening its doors for a 12:00 till 8:00 PM happy hour and an unmissable Friday Drunch set to run from 3:00 till 6:00 PM or 8:00 till 11:00 PM. Concert-goers can bring their loved ones to enjoy the cool summer breeze over a choice of unlimited drinks, a nibbles platter and stunning views of the marina.

For bookings and reservations, please visit https://abudhabi.starsnbars.ae/ or call 02 565 0101.