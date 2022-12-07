Seasonal surprises from SWISS

For this year’s Advent season, Switzerland’s biggest airline is providing ‘LXmas’ surprises large and small to help get both its travelling customers and those staying at home into a magical festive mood.

This year, too, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is conducting its traditional ‘LXmas’ programme to help get both its travelling customers and those staying at home into a seasonally festive mood. Some SWISS flights will have familiar Christmas characters on board to welcome their passengers with a hearty “Ho ho ho”. And elsewhere, the SWISS Christmas Elves have been hard at work creating further small surprises for their guests.

It’s not just on board that SWISS is sprinkling its Christmas magic, either. Down on the ground, the popular SWISS Singers have already been spreading seasonal cheer at Zurich Airport. And customers are enjoying the opportunity to win SWISS flights and Business Class upgrades. With a little luck, they may even end up being flown to their destination on SWISS’s festive Airbus A320neo, which has been decked out with its own Red Nose for the Advent season.

“I’m delighted that this year, too, we can offer our guests a range of fun features and surprises to help spread the seasonal magic and get everyone in a festive mood,” says SWISS Head of Marketing Stefan Vasic. “We’ve also made a conscious decision to opt for numerous smaller attractions,” he continues. “After all, it’s often the little things that are the most magical of all. And the Christmas spirit has rarely been more welcome than in times such as these.”

SWISS has even come up with a particular attraction for customers who are staying at home. They can guess online where the next ‘LXmas’ action is going to take place, and can win flight vouchers for doing so.