Radisson Collection Brand Continues Rapid Expansion of Iconic Hotel Properties

Radisson Hotel Group has had a stellar year of openings and looks forward to more compelling new additions to its already impressive collection of properties comprising the Radisson Collection brand.

Launched in 2018 as a new luxury lifestyle collection of hotels for experience-driven travelers, Radisson Collection’s rapid growth marks the notable momentum of Radisson Hotel Group’s foray into luxury.

In an ongoing continuation of thoughtful and strategic growth, Radisson Collection will have 32 hotels and resorts in 19 countries by the end of 2022. Made up of iconic properties in unique locations, each hotel is authentic to the destination while united by the brands hallmarks of signature dining, local art & experiences, creating genuine connections. The pivotal new additions slated to open in the next few years build upon the success and heritage of existing properties within the Radisson Collection while also establishing the brand’s position within the luxury lifestyle hospitality sphere.

Inspired Food & Beverage Experiences

Centered around the belief that culinary exploration is an integral part of travel, restaurants in Radisson Collection hotels are conceived as social destinations for locals and global travelers alike. The cuisine of Michelin-starred chef Eneko Atxa is featured at Eneko Basque Brussels at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Grand Place Brussels and the Eneko Basque Radisson Collection Hotel, Magdalena Plaza Sevilla. Basque’s culinary offering is a modern interpretation of Basque cuisine with local touches. Earlier this year Eneko Axta debuted an innovative new restaurant NKO by Eneko alongside the opening of the Radisson Collection Hotel, Gran Vía Bilbao, bringing together the spirit of Basque and Japanese culinary traditions amidst a stunning rooftop setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently under renovation along with the hotel within which it’s housed, Michelin-starred restaurant Les Loges will re-open with the debut of the Cour Des Loges Lyon, A Radisson Collection Hotel in early 2023 after a luxury elevation to the existing heritage hotel. Chef Anthony Bonnet and his team offer a daring and creative cuisine, making the restaurant an enticing destination within Lyon. Set inside a stunning, Florentine courtyard and surrounded by a dazzling, 17-meter-high glass canopy, Les Loges merges the romance of Renaissance-era dining with modern technique applied to the finest French ingredients.

Adding to the culinary credentials of the brand, an outpost of New York’s Michelin-starred Carbone restaurant is set to open within the recently opened Mansard Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Hotel in 2023.

Connecting Curious Travelers to Local Art and Culture

Art and design are recurring signature elements in Radisson Collection hotels, which feature art from both local and internationally celebrated artists while also celebrating the architectural heritage of the buildings in which many of the hotels are housed. Local art and culture are reflected throughout the décor and spirit of Radisson Collection hotels inviting guests to immerse themselves in each locale. Local partnerships and collaborations facilitate guests to engage with local art and artisans, whether it be through the medium of lacemaking, opera, pottery, or even craft spirits. Radisson Collection hotels are situated in the midst of dynamic cities, with locations carefully selected to ensure travelers the ideal springboards from which to explore and discover.

Radisson Collection’s ongoing Global Art Series, launched in 2021, has been formed through collaborations with emerging contemporary artists to create immersive artwork highlighting iconic Radisson Collection Hotel locations through both Instagram and in-person exhibitions. The first collaboration in the series was with contemporary artistic illustrator, Fei Wang, @mr.slowboy, known for his fashion creds and playful charisma. His artwork featured The May Fair, A Radisson Collection Hotel in London and Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan, both properties central to the fashion scene. For the second series, Radisson Collection partnered with artist, Rich McCor, @paperboyo, who took residence at Radisson Collection Hotel, Gran Vía Bilbao to produce content from an immersive local perspective using crafted paper cut-outs to transform and embellish the local surroundings. Rich McCor has applied his artistic technique in his discovery of Radisson Collection hotels in Manchester, Berlin, Stockholm, and Copenhagen in addition to Bilbao. Radisson Collection’s third art series was recently launched at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice featuring the work of surrealist photographer Minh T, @thismintymoment. His artistic view of the Cannaregio neighborhood around the canal front Venice hotel is currently on exhibit at the hotel as well as through social media. Radisson Collection’s Global Art Series was recognized in October 2022 with a Travel Weekly Magellan Gold Award for its integrated social media campaign.

Living Design across Historic Landmarks and Modern Conceptions

Radisson Collection is a new generation of iconic hotels, many of which are heritage buildings with rich histories rooted in the locale. From the storied Radisson Collection Strand Hotel, Stockholm to the Palazzo Montemartini Rome, A Radisson Collection Hotel, each immerses travelers in the authenticity of the destination. Whether a historical property or a new paragon of design, all are emblematic of the brand’s appreciation of exceptional design as an enhancement and complement to functional living. While no two are the same, the collection of hotels united under the Radisson Collection brand occupy sought-after locations at dynamic destinations in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle-East and Africa. Most are 50-250+ guest room hotels and all reflect the brand’s ethos to offer exceptional experiences centered around authentic local culture and history, living art and design, and enticing gastronomy. Inspiring guests to immerse themselves in travel, each hotel embodies and celebrates the dynamism of its location.

To date in 2022, Radisson Collection has introduced 7 new hotels, including:

After twelve-months of extensive renovation elevating and modernizing the existing property, Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin opened at centrally located Berlin-Mitte. The full redesign included the famed AquaDom in the hotel lobby atrium, the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium with 1,600 tropical fish and an elevator going through the inside of the tanks for full 360-degree views.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Gran Vía Bilbao opened in March in the historical headquarters of Banco Hispano Americano, originally built in 1945. Paying homage to the building’s heritage, the transformation from landmark office building to luxury hotel was done in striking Art-Deco style and the rooftop is home to new dining concept NKO by Chef Eneko Atxa,

Following a £30 million refurbishment, the legendary Hotel Brioni in Croatia re-opened as Grand Hotel Brioni Pula, A Radisson Collection Hotel in May. Originally built in the 1970s, the hotel was one of the most prominent tourist meccas in former Yugoslavia. In its heyday, it was known as getaway for celebrities, including artists, film stars and politicians.

Radisson Collection Morina Hotel, Tirana was opened in June 2022 in Albania’s capital and largest city. Newly-built with bespoke neoclassical Italian design elements, the hotel is the first international luxury branded hotel to open in the city.

Named for its distinct Mansard rooflines, designed as an homage to the signature Parisian Haussmann style of the mid-1800s, Mansard Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Hotel is made up of 191 luxurious rooms, serviced apartments and duplex villas catering to short and long-term stays. Opened in June 2022, a branch of destination eatery Carbone is planned to be added in 2023.

Representing the brand’s first hotel in both Estonia and the Baltics, Radisson Collection Hotel, Tallinn places guests in modern luxury on Rävala boulevard within the medieval cobblestoned Old Town. The prime location is filled with charming cafés and shops and adjacent to the Kiek in de Kök, a 15th-century artillery tower with its delightful name translating to ‘peek into the kitchens’.

Following an extensive renovation from an existing hotel, Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul opened in August 2022. The hotel’s spa partner Valley Club & Spa stretches across more than 2,330m2, with access to heated pool, Turkish bath, steam bath, hammam, sauna, and private treatment rooms for the full Turkish spa experience.

Highlights of some of the new hotels joining Radisson Collection in 2023 include:

A redevelopment of what was once the Allianz Italy headquarters, Radisson Collection, Santa Sofia Milan is set to open in 2023 in Milan’s central Corso Italia district adjacent to the city’s new Santa Sofia M4 underground stop. The transformation will integrate much of the building’s historical framework into the new design, while re-purposing the spaces. Highlights of the new hotel will include a rooftop pool and fine dining restaurant, as well as a 4th floor outdoor wellness terrace.

Showcasing Baroque architecture dating back to 1901 and situated in the heart of Vilnius Old Town among multiple UNESCO World Heritage sites, Radisson Collection Royal Astorija Hotel, Vilnius will re-open in Lithuania’s capital city after a large-scale renovation to update and elevate the property to provide luxury accommodation while also honoring its magnificent past.

At the bustling heart of Hungry, on St. Stephen’s Square guests to the Radisson Collection Hotel, Basilica Budapest will be in the prime position to take in the full Neoclassical grandeur of Basilica, directly across from the hotel.

Radisson Collect Resort, Galle will bring the brand’s signature take on luxury to Sri Lanka’s seaside sun and surf destination, offering authentic local activities and cuisine.

In France’s Old Lyon, on a quiet narrow street in the old town’s cobbled heart, amid marvelous medieval and Renaissance architecture, boutique hotel Cour des Loges is housed within a row of historic buildings set around an old-world courtyard. Already praised for sumptuous accommodation and Michelin-starred restaurant Les Loges, the hotel is currently undergoing an upgrade leading up to a new unveiling as Cour des Loges Lyon, A Radisson Collection Hotel in 2023.