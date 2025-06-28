SeaLink Marine & Tourism offers brilliant whale watching experiences across Australia

SeaLink Marine & Tourism invites nature enthusiasts to embark on extraordinary whale watching adventures across Australia’s iconic coastal destinations. From the wild coastlines of Bruny Island to the pristine waters of the Whitsundays, SeaLink offers unparalleled opportunities to experience the majestic migration of humpback and southern right whales.

Each year, tens of thousands of humpback whales travel along Australia’s eastern coastline in one of nature’s most spectacular migrations. Known as the “humpback highway,” this journey begins in Antarctica and stretches north to the warmer waters of the Great Barrier Reef, offering prime viewing opportunities from May through November.

In Queensland, including around K’gari (Fraser Island), Townsville, and Magnetic Island, the calm, sheltered waters play a vital role in the whales’ life cycle. Here, mothers nurture their newborn calves, spending several weeks nurturing and helping them grow stronger before beginning the long journey back south. These northern encounters are often slower and more serene, allowing visitors to witness tail flukes, gentle breeches, and playful calf behaviour up close.

Alongside humpbacks, southern right whales can also be spotted in the cooler, more remote southern waters. Locations such as Encounter Bay near Kangaroo Island, Bruny Island in Tasmania, and Rottnest Island off Western Australia provide sheltered coastal environments where these gentle giants often rest, calve, and linger close to shore, offering exceptional land and sea-based viewing opportunities during the winter months.

SeaLink Marine & Tourism is proud to connect guests to these incredible moments in nature across Australia’s coastline, with a range of guided and cruise-based experiences tailored to each region’s unique marine environment.

SeaLink’s Whale Watching Destinations:

Sydney Harbour, New South Wales: From June to November, join Captain Cook Cruises for an unforgettable 2.5-hour whale watching adventure departing from Circular Quay. Cruise through Sydney Harbour past iconic landmarks like the Opera House and Harbour Bridge before heading through the Heads to see humpback whales breaching and tail-slapping, often just metres from the vessel. You might also see playful dolphins, fur seals, and seabirds along the way, making for fantastic photo opportunities. With spacious viewing decks, expert live commentary, and a whale sighting guarantee, it’s Sydney’s ultimate winter wildlife experience.

K’gari (Fraser Island), Queensland: Between July and October, the calm, sheltered waters of Hervey Bay off K’gari’s western coast, become a resting ground for humpback whales and their calves. The Quick Cat II offers eco-certified whale watching tours departing from Kingfisher Bay Resort daily, featuring expert commentary, light refreshments, and the opportunity to upgrade to a guided swim with whales experience. With some of the most intimate encounters in the migration, K’gari is widely regarded as one of the world’s best whale watching destinations.

North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah), Queensland: Just a short SeaLink ferry ride from Cleveland, this island paradise is home to one of Australia’s most renowned land-based whale watching spots. From June to November, head to Point Lookout’s elevated headlands for sweeping views and unforgettable sightings of migrating humpbacks.

Magnetic Island & Townsville, North Queensland: Hop aboard a SeaLink whale watching cruise from Townsville during peak season from mid-July to August. These 3-hour tours on modern, air-conditioned catamarans feature spacious viewing decks and expert commentary—perfect for spotting humpbacks breaching in the warm tropical waters.

Whitsundays, Queensland: From June to November, the Whitsundays comes alive with migrating humpback whales, and SeaLink offers multiple ways to experience the magic. Whether it’s cruising aboard the Purely Whitehaven Full Day Tour to iconic locations like Whitehaven Beach and Hill Inlet, venturing to the Great Barrier Reef on the Outer Reef Snorkelling Adventure, exploring the islands with Red Cat Adventures’ Thundercat and Tongarra, or skimming across the water on a Whitsunday Jetski Tour, guests have the chance to encounter these gentle giants in one of the world’s most breathtaking marine playgrounds.

Rottnest Island, Western Australia: From September to late November, humpback and southern right whales can often be seen during their southbound migration. Whales can be frequently spotted from the SeaLink ferry on the journey to and from the island. Once there, land-based viewing points like Cape Vlamingh and Cathedral Rocks at the West End offer excellent vantage points for sightings.

Bruny Island, Tasmania: Accessible via SeaLink ferry, Bruny Island offers excellent land-based whale watching from May to July and September to November. Head to Truganini Lookout at The Neck or Adventure Bay for some of the best vantage points to spot humpback and southern right whales during their migration.

Kangaroo Island, South Australia: From May to September, Kangaroo Island’s southern coastline offers excellent opportunities to spot migrating southern right whales, with occasional sightings of humpbacks. Accessible via SeaLink’s ferry service from Cape Jervis, the best land-based lookouts include Cape Willoughby, Cape du Couedic, Kingscote, and Penneshaw, offering clear views of these majestic creatures as they pass close to shore.

“Watching whales in the wild is a truly moving experience — one that reminds us of the power and beauty of the natural world,” said Donna Gauci, CEO of SeaLink Marine & Tourism. “At SeaLink, we’re proud to offer so many ways for guests to experience this firsthand, across some of Australia’s most spectacular coastal regions.”

Commitment to Sustainable Tourism

SeaLink Marine & Tourism is dedicated to promoting sustainable and responsible whale watching practices. By partnering with marine conservation groups and adhering to strict guidelines, SeaLink ensures minimal disturbance to the whales while providing educational and enriching experiences for guests.

