Seabourn to launch private jet service to passengers

Seabourn Private Air, a new private chartered jet service available for exclusive transportation to-and-from ports of call, will open to bookings tomorrow.

The service will also offer mid-voyage overland options for Seabourn cruises all over the world.

Designed for guests who prefer the luxuries and conveniences of private jet travel to those offered by commercial carriers, Seabourn Private Air utilises a global network of operators who adhere to the highest international and United States Federal Aviation Administration standards.

The service will be able to accommodate groups of any size upon request, with available aircraft including light charter jets capable of carrying five-to-eight passengers; mid-size jets sized for seven-to-eight passengers; and heavy private jets with capacity for nine-to-16 passengers.

Pricing will vary by itinerary and aircraft.

“Time is an incredible luxury and as an ultra-luxury travel operator for three decades, we are always seeking new ways to enhance our guest experience.

“Seabourn Private Air will provide a world of comforts and conveniences for Seabourn guests to or from their cruise of a lifetime,” said Chris Austin, Seabourn senior vice president of global marketing and sales.

Unlike many jet card or fractional options on the market today, Seabourn Private Air is designed to provide a guest up front, comprehensive pricing for the private jet package, which is a similar standard to the Seabourn cruise itself where all dining venues are complimentary, as are selections of fine wines and premium spirits.

Guests pay for the aircraft rather than by the seat, so the more passengers on-board, the lower the cost per person.

The cost of the package is offered in addition to the cruise fare.