SEABOURN ENCORE TO MAKE MAIDEN ALASKA DEBUT IN 2026

As Seabourn wraps up its 2025 season in Alaska and British Columbia, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel is already looking ahead to 2026, when Seabourn Encore will sail to the region for the very first time.

Building on the excitement of past Alaska seasons, Seabourn is set to deliver a robust program in 2026, with 17 seven-day sailings and one 8-day sailing on board Seabourn Encore between May and September. Each of these voyages can be combined to make 14- or 15-day voyages, offering guests an even deeper exploration of Alaska and British Columbia. With ample opportunities to experience the region, travelers will discover the breathtaking scenery, rich culture, and remarkable wildlife in Seabourn’s signature ultra-luxury style, setting the stage for Seabourn Encore’s highly anticipated maiden season in the region.

The 2026 program has been carefully designed to deliver unrivaled access to the best of Alaska, and each itinerary blends iconic highlights with hidden treasures and unique ports of call. The ship will make marquee stops such as Juneau and Ketchikan, while also visiting off-the-beaten-path destinations, narrow inlets and passageways not accessible to larger ships, such as Alert Bay, the Inian Islands and remote stretches of the Alaska and Canadian Inside Passage. In addition, glacier viewing is a must-see when sailing to Alaska, and every Seabourn voyage will feature a glacier experience. The season will also offer more sailings into Glacier Bay National Park than any other luxury cruise line, allowing guests the rare chance to view multiple glaciers on a single journey.

“Alaska continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations for our guests, and we are thrilled to bring Seabourn Encore to the region for the very first time,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. “From exploring remote waterways to authentic coastal towns rich with culture and history, our 2026 season offers experiences beyond the expected, bringing guests closer to Alaska’s wildlife and communities with the comfort of an ultra-luxury, all-suite ship.”

Immersive Exploration with Ventures by Seabourn

At the heart of Seabourn’s Alaska experience is Ventures by Seabourn, a signature program of optional, expert-led excursions on every voyage designed to bring guests closer to Alaska’s natural wonders, such as the wildlife, the landscapes, and the culture. Guests may paddle pristine waters by kayak or venture out by Zodiac to approach glaciers, spot whales, and slip quietly into fjords and coves inaccessible to larger ships. Seabourn Encore is equipped for this style of exploration, carrying kayaks and Zodiacs that can be launched directly from the ship, making it easy for guests to step seamlessly from their ultra-luxury experience on board into Alaska’s untouched wilderness.

Guiding these experiences is Seabourn’s world-class expedition team, a group of seasoned naturalists, scientists, historians, and wildlife experts who are on board throughout the season. Beyond leading kayak and Zodiac tours, they enrich every voyage by offering insightful information about the region, pointing out wildlife from the deck, and sharing their passion for Alaska in informal moments with guests. Together, the ship and expedition teams create an experience that balances ocean cruising with the spirit of true expedition, luxury travel with a sense of discovery.

To ensure guests are ready for their adventures, every traveler on a Seabourn Alaska voyage will receive a complimentary custom Helly Hansen all-weather jacket, both functional for exploration and memorable as a keepsake. In addition, Swarovski Optik binoculars will be available for guests booked in Premium Suites for complimentary use throughout the voyage to spot wildlife.

Glacier Bay: Alaska’s UNESCO Treasure

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Glacier Bay National Park is one of Alaska’s crown jewels, where dramatic tidewater glaciers, towering mountains, and rich wildlife create a breathtaking landscape. Seabourn offers more sailings into Glacier Bay than any other luxury cruise line, giving guests unrivaled access to this premier national park to witness multiple active glaciers, spot humpback whales and sea otters, and learn about the park’s natural history from onboard expedition experts.

- 8-Day Alaska Inside Passage Explorer & Glacier Bay – May 14-22, 2026 from Vancouver to Juneau

- 7-Day Alaska Fjords, Canadian Inside Passage & Glacier Bay – May 22-29, 2026 from Juneau to Vancouver

- 7-Day Alaska Fjords, Canadian Inside Passage & Glacier Bay – Sept. 11-18, 2026 from Juneau to Vancouver

Additional Season Highlights

Seabourn Encore’s maiden season in Alaska will be marked by voyages that naturally coincide with remarkable celestial and seasonal events, giving guests the chance to witness unforgettable moments along the way:

Summer Solstice voyage – including a seven-day Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage, departing Juneau on June 19, 2026, timed to the longest days of the year when Alaska enjoys nearly endless daylight for scenic viewing.

Perseid Meteor Shower voyage – a seven-day Glaciers & Alaska Inside Passage, departing Vancouver on August 7, 2026, coinciding with the peak of the Perseid meteor shower (August 12-13), when shooting stars light up Alaska’s night skies.

Northern Lights Viewing – Throughout the season, voyages offer the chance to spot the aurora borealis, depending on conditions.

Holiday voyages – Memorial Day: a seven-day Alaska Fjords, Canadian Inside Passage & Glacier Bay, departing Juneau on May 22; and Independence Day celebrating the USA’s 250th birthday: a seven-day Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage, departing Juneau on July 3, 2026. These sailings naturally line up with U.S. holidays, offering guests a unique way to celebrate while exploring the beauty of Alaska.

On Board Seabourn Encore

While Alaska’s wilderness captivates outdoors, Seabourn Encore will delight guests on board with the ship’s yacht-like luxury atmosphere. All-suite accommodations feature private verandas, while exclusive venues and amenities elevate the small-ship luxury experience. Guests can unwind at The Retreat, a private sanctuary with cabanas and whirlpool; savor traditional Japanese cuisine at Sushi; or dine indoors and al fresco at Solis, Seabourn’s fine-dining venue featuring Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Guests will also enjoy authentic Alaska experiences on board, from regionally inspired cuisine to local entertainment, bringing the culture of the Great Land to life. With more space to relax on the private veranda of every suite, travelers will have plenty of opportunities to take in the scenery in comfort and privacy.

Signature Seabourn Moments

Throughout the season, Seabourn will also showcase its signature touches, from Caviar on the Ice deck parties to engaging enrichment programs and thoughtfully curated entertainment, ensuring every journey through Alaska is as indulgent as it is unforgettable.

For more details about Seabourn’s 2026 Alaska season, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.seabourn.com or contact a professional travel advisor.