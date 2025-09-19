Denver Welcomes Year Three of MICHELIN Guide Colorado Awards

The MICHELIN Guide has recognized 32 Denver restaurants in the third year of their Colorado Guide. The famously anonymous MICHELIN Guide inspectors honored a diverse range of restaurants across the city that exude culinary excellence.

Denver joins Boulder, Aspen and Snowmass Village, and the Town of Vail and Beaver Creek Resort in the Colorado MICHELIN Guide, the eighth Guide destination in North America, partnering with the Colorado Tourism Office.

“Congratulations to Denver’s MICHELIN Guide-recognized restaurants including the state’s first ever two starred restaurant, The Wolf’s Tailor; newly selected one starred restaurants, Kizaki, Margot and Mezcaleria Alma; new recommended restaurants, Alteño, Ukiyo and Wildflower; in addition to MICHELIN Special Award winners, Dustin Lawlor of Hop Alley for Exceptional Cocktails Award, Heather Morrison of Restaurant Olivia for Outstanding Service Award and Aiden Tibbetts of Wildflower for Michelin Young Chef Award,” said Richard W. Scharf, president and CEO of Visit Denver, one of the organizations responsible for bringing the program to Colorado. “Receiving a Michelin award represents a chef and restaurant’s commitment to the highest hospitality standards. We are grateful to restaurant owners and chefs who believe in Denver and chose this city to execute their vision. In doing so, they invite visitors from around the world to discover the city’s unique and fresh flavors that make Denver home to some of the best food in the world.”

The MICHELIN Guide gives honors at several levels. MICHELIN Stars are based on five criteria: quality of products, mastery of cooking technique, harmony and balance of flavors, the personality of the chef as expressed in the cuisine and consistency between visits and throughout the menu. The Guide’s Bib Gourmand selection highlights restaurants that offer great quality food at good prices and are judged by the same criteria used for the Star designation. The MICHELIN Green Star is awarded to restaurants that are leaders in sustainable gastronomy. Finally, Recommended restaurants include those that are above average and prepare high quality meals with fresh ingredients.

Below is a list of celebrated Denver restaurants in each category. More information about these restaurants and the MICHELIN Guide program are available on the Visit Denver website.