Hickmott to lead sales for Scott Dunn in Europe
Adam Hickmott has been appointed head of sales and marketing for luxury tour operator Scott Dunn in Europe.
This latest addition to the growing company follows the recent appointment of a new senior management team led by chief executive, Sonia Davies.
Highly-experienced individuals – including Simon McMurtrie (chairman), André Rickerby (chief marketing officer), Robin Wooldridge (chief financial officer) and John Taker (global product director) – have all also recently joined the company.
As a key destination for Scott Dunn, Hickmott will drive the Europe team forward in a challenging market, focusing on delivering consistently high levels of guest service while retaining guest loyalty.
He joins Scott Dunn with a wealth of travel industry experience.
Starting his career at British Airways, Hickmott worked for three years as part of the long-haul cabin crew.
In 2014, he moved to Wexas Travel where he was a sales consultant in the Australia and New Zealand team.
After three years at the company, Hickmott become a team leader looking after the European team.
Along with a solidified new management team and a strengthened Europe sales team in place under Hickmott’s direction, Scott Dunn has seen growth and diversification in one of its key regions.
As Europe continues to be a priority market for the luxury tour operator, especially in these uncertain times, Scott Dunn will offer a range of exciting new properties and experiences to suit the needs of modern travellers.