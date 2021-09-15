Schroeder confirmed as Kempinski chief executive

Bernold Schroeder has seen his roles as chairman of the management board and chief executive of Kempinski made permanent.

He has been acting in the positions since December last year.

Abdulla Saif, chairman of the supervisory board of Kempinski, said: “Bernold Schroeder has demonstrated his leadership qualities by successfully steering our company through a global pandemic and setting it on a course of sustained long-term growth and profitability as international travel resumes.

“Bernold is deeply dedicated to the art of carefully crafted guest experiences and firmly committed to our company’s heritage and values.

“We are convinced that he will drive the company’s future success based on his close relationships with hotel owners as well as his proven capability of adding substantial asset and shareholder value.”

Schroeder joined Kempinski in 2017 as vice chairman of the management board and chief operating officer, Europe.

Previously, he held senior management positions in key growth markets with Pan Pacific Hotels (Singapore), Jin Jiang International (Shanghai) and Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts.

Schroeder added: “I am delighted to continue working with our distinguished owners and the fantastic Kempinski team on seizing sustainable growth opportunities.

“Together with my colleagues on the management board and our employees, I want to further enhance the delivery of Kempinski’s brand promise to guests, property owners and shareholders in a socially, environmentally and economically sustainable manner.

“Despite the challenging times for our industry, we will pursue our plans with optimism and concentrate on executing our strategy in an overall strong and robust sector.”