ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES HIGHLIGHTS 2025 HOLIDAY EXPEDITIONS IN ANTARCTICA

Atlas Ocean Voyages the leader in intimate, yacht-style expeditions, is inviting travelers to reimagine their holidays in 2025 with a once-in-a-lifetime Antarctic expedition. With fewer than 200 guests per yacht, Atlas’s all-inclusive Polar Expeditions blend refined holiday traditions with the raw wonder of the White Continent - complete with penguin rookeries, humpback whales, Zodiac safaris, and the legendary Polar Plunge. Every moment balances the comfort of refined luxury with the spirit of pure discovery.

“Celebrating the holidays in Antarctica allows guests to create unforgettable memories that transcend the ordinary,” said James A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “It’s an inspiring way to embrace both the warmth of tradition and the exhilaration of true exploration.”

Guests Enjoy a Holiday Like No Other:

Festive holiday ambiance reimagined on board with elegant décor and seasonal events

Gourmet holiday menus paired with fine wines and unlimited premium spirits

Expert-led enrichment programs and destination briefings

Shore landings and Zodiac safaris guided by Atlas’s world-class expedition team

The iconic Polar Plunge – the ultimate thrill for the adventurous

Private charter jet service from Buenos Aires directly to Ushuaia

A complimentary pre-cruise hotel night in Buenos Aires

2025 Antarctic Holiday Expedition Highlights

Exploring the Last Continent | 11 Nights | Ushuaia Roundtrip

World Traveller – November 18, 2025

World Navigator – November 20, 2025

Celebrate Thanksgiving on an epic Antarctic journey. After adventures like kayaking, shore landings, or Zodiac safaris, a special holiday feast awaits on board.

Crossing the Antarctic Circle | 11 Nights | Ushuaia Roundtrip

World Traveller – December 17, 2025

World Navigator – December 28, 2025

Cross the 66th parallel into Antarctica’s remote reaches. The true magic of the holidays comes alive as chinstrap penguins incubate their eggs and humpback whales serenade travelers among pristine icebergs.

Antarctic Discovery | 9 Nights | Ushuaia Roundtrip

World Voyager – December 18, 2025

World Voyager – December 27, 2025

World Traveller – December 28, 2025

Ring in the holidays at the bottom of the world. Explore the Antarctic Peninsula, witness rare wildlife, and share unforgettable moments with fellow explorers in one of the planet’s last untouched frontiers.

Limited Availability for Best Fares

Atlas invites travelers to secure their Antarctic Holiday expeditions now for the best available fares. With fewer than 200 guests per yacht, each journey ensures personalized service and an intimate, all-inclusive experience. For information and reservations, call a travel advisor or 1.844.442.8527 or visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.