Saudia Airlines signs deal with Accenture to introduce AI technology

Saudi Arabia’s national airline Saudia is revolutionising its digital offerings.

The carrier has signed an agreement with Accenture to make the airline’s guest experience highly personalised and improve operational efficiency.

Saudia will use artificial intelligence technologies to enhance its digital infrastructure and build more than 260 new digital and electronic services in the next two years.

Digital improvements will be made to the entire travel cycle, from ticket search and booking to check-in, and from in-flight services to post-sale support.

All the new digital systems developed by Accenture will be designed specifically for Saudia.

“Saudia is looking to reimagine how our guests can choose, buy and enjoy leisure, business, and religious experiences,” said Dr Khaled Alhazmi, Vice President of Operations and IT Support, SAUDIA.

“With Accenture’s support, we will create seamless and curated journeys with hyper-relevant experiences across digital and human-driven interactions. Guests will be able to modify flights, purchase transit eVisas, and enjoy new self-service features across all digital channels.”

Gerardo Canta, senior managing director at Accenture, added: “Through this strategic collaboration, our primary aim is to enable SAUDIA to tap into the combined power of digital, cloud, and data, laying a strong foundation for continued innovation.

“We are honoured to be working with SAUDIA to achieve its vision of creating a seamless, exceptional travel experience for its customers.”

