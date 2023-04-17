SAUDIA ADDS 56 WEEKLY FLIGHTS TO 14 GLOBAL DESTINATIONS

SAUDIA announced that it will significantly increase the number of flights to major global destinations. This comes as part of its objectives to bring the world to the Kingdom and strengthen the airlines’ international presence. The expansion offers convenient connections and more flexibilities for SAUDIA’s guests.

Bangkok

From 26 March, SAUDIA will be introducing 3 additional flights to Bangkok from Jeddah. As a result, SAUDIA will be serving Bangkok a total of 10 flights a week with daily services from Jeddah and 3 flights per week from Riyadh.

Seoul

From 26 March, SAUDIA will be introducing non-stop flights to Seoul from both Jeddah and Riyadh. As a result, SAUDIA will be connecting Seoul with 4 flights a week with 2 non-stop flights a week from Jeddah and 2 non-stop flights a week from Riyadh.

Guangzhou

From 26 March, SAUDIA will be serving Guangzhou from Jeddah three times a week. The company will also introduce two new weekly flights from Riyadh.



Kuala Lumpur

From 26 March, SAUDIA will be adding three services a week between Riyadh and Kuala Lumpur.

The extra services will boost SAUDIA’s presence at Kuala Lumpur to 24 flights per week, with 21 flights from Jeddah and 3 flights from Riyadh each week.

Singapore

From 27 March, SAUDIA will be serving Singapore non-stop from Jeddah three times a week. The new non-stop flights will replace the current one stop flight via Male.

Athens

From 28 March, SAUDIA will be serving Athens from Jeddah three times a week. The company will also introduce three new weekly flights from Riyadh to Athens starting 23 June.

Jakarta

From 28 March, SAUDIA will be adding three services a week between Riyadh and Jakarta. The airline will also increase services between Jeddah and Jakarta by adding three more flights per week.

The extra services will boost SAUDIA’s presence at Jakarta to 24 flights per week, with 21 flights from Jeddah and 3 flights from Riyadh each week.

London

From 1 May, SAUDIA will be adding the 3rd daily flight from Riyadh to London. From 1 July, SAUDIA will increase flights between Jeddah and London to double daily. The extra services will boost SAUDIA’s presence at London to 35 flights per week, with 14 flights from Jeddah and 21 flights from Riyadh each week.

Istanbul

From 23 June, SAUDIA will be adding second daily flights between Riyadh and Istanbul.

The extra services will boost SAUDIA’s presence at Istanbul to 35 flights per week, with 21 flights from Jeddah and 14 flights from Riyadh each week.

Milan

From 23 June, SAUDIA will be serving Milan on daily basis. The company will introduce three new weekly flights from Riyadh, in addition to the current four flights per week from Jeddah.

Geneva

From 24 June, SAUDIA will be serving Geneva double daily. There will be daily flights from both Jeddah and Riyadh to Geneva.

Barcelona

From 25 June, SAUDIA will be introducing flights to Barcelona 4 times a week from Jeddah.

Vienna

From 23 June, SAUDIA will be serving Vienna on daily basis. The company will introduce three new weekly flights from Riyadh, in addition to the current four flights per week from Jeddah.

Paris

From 1 August, SAUDIA will increase the current daily flights between Jeddah and Paris to double daily.

The extra services will boost SAUDIA’s presence at Paris to 21 flights per week, with 14 flights from Jeddah and 7 flights from Riyadh each week.

SAUDIA CEO, Captain Ibrahim Koshy commented on the international network expansion: “We are pleased to offer our guests more flights to Europe’s most important cities. The increase in frequency also means greater connectivity to our growing network and the opportunity to welcome more visitors to the Kingdom.”

By mid-year, SAUDIA will be operating 56 weekly services internationally to and from 14 destinations. The uplift in capacity provides SAUDIA guests with even more access globally, as well as bolstering trade and business opportunities.

Today SAUDIA has 142 aircraft, including the latest and most advanced wide-bodied jets presently available: B787-9, B777-300ER, Airbus A320-200, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330-300. Over the past year, SAUDIA’s initiatives have earned it recognition as a 5-Star Global Airline and a DIAMOND rating in the APEX Health Safety category.