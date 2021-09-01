Sabre partner with Qatar Airways for new distribution deal

Sabre Corporation and Qatar Airways are finalising a new distribution deal that will provide long-term access to tickets through the Sabre travel marketplace.

Implementation work is starting to enable unique NDC offers created by Qatar Airways to be distributed through Sabre’s new distribution capability (NDC), which provides a consistent end-to-end workflow that integrates within well-established agency operations.

“A new approach to retailing is required in order to respond to the personalized service and enhanced flexibility that travellers expect,” said Roshan Mendis, chief commercial officer, Sabre Travel Solutions.

“Sabre is committed to supporting Qatar Airways in enhancing its retailing capabilities by enabling the airline to distribute personalized offers through our marketplace to corporations and travel agencies around the world.

“Collaboration will be crucial in travel’s recovery, so I’m proud that we are now finalizing a long-term, sustainable agreement with Qatar Airways that is beneficial for all parties in the travel ecosystem.”

Sabre’s technology enables Qatar Airways to effectively market and sell its expansive roster of fares globally through the Sabre marketplace.

Reaching a network of more than 425,000 travel agents, it is one of the world’s largest marketplaces, processing over US $120 billion in estimated travel spend.

Thierry Antinori, chief commercial officer, Qatar Airways, said: “Working collaboratively is pivotal to our reputation as a trusted and reliable business partner for both customers flying Qatar Airways, and the travel agencies that serve them.

“As international travel recovers, the landscape has become extremely complex, and we don’t want to add additional obstacles such as surcharges, restrictions or inefficient technical solutions, as we deploy new NDC-based product offerings.

“We are therefore focused on providing a consistent shopping experience through all channels, to meet the expectations of our travellers and promote the success of our agency partners. With Sabre, we see great potential to shape the future of modern airline retailing.”