Saudi Arabia sees growth in domestic tourism

Saudi Tourism Authority has reported a successful debut for its summer tourism campaign.

In the seven weeks since the launch of Saudi Summer on June 25th, tourism spending in the country totalled US$1.6 billion – an increase of 26 per cent over the same period last year.

“Saudi Summer is an invitation to the citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia to explore and get to know their own country better,” said Fahd Hamidaddin, chief executive of the authority.

“While we are focusing on providing multiple destinations and experiences for those already in the Kingdom, we are also preparing for international tourists to return, so we will be ready to welcome visitors safely again when the time is right.”

With borders closed around the world, Saudi citizens had little choice to explore their own country.

Through partnerships with 90 tourism businesses, including hotels, tour operators and destination management companies, the Saudi Tourism Authority developed 100 tourism offers and packages across multiple price points, for families, groups and single travellers.

Spending on recreation and cultural activities exceeded US$267 million, an increase of 25 per cent over 2019.

Sun and sea destinations, including Umluj, Yanbu and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) saw spending increase 64 per cent over the same period in 2019.

Peak hotel occupancy rates were above 90 per cent and exceeded 95 per cent in in Abha, Baha and Taif during the Eid holiday.

Images: KAEC and VisitSaudi