SAS to launch Newquay-Copenhagen connection this summer

Scandinavian Airlines will launch direct flights this summer from Newquay to Copenhagen.

Taking off twice a week in each direction on a Monday and Friday between June 21st-August 19th, flights will operate on a 90-seat regional jet.

Ideal for south-west England residents looking for an easy Scandinavian city summer escape, the new route brings Denmark’s capital within under a two-hour flight from Cornwall.

The route additionally offers travellers connections across the SAS network to over 125 worldwide destinations including Beijing, Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok.

The new service follows on from the airline’s successful route launch between London Stansted and Copenhagen in April and brings direct SAS routes to the Danish capital from seven UK airports, also including from London Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flights from Newquay will operate on Monday and Fridays in each direction, making them perfectly timed for a weekend break, with flights departing Newquay at 19:05, arriving into Copenhagen at 22:10, and returning from Copenhagen at 17:00, arriving into Newquay at 18:25.

Niko Ek, general manager for SAS Europe, commented: “We delighted to launch this brand-new route for summer 2019, both to offer residents of south-west England an exciting new direct destination to explore, and to bring Scandinavian tourists into such a beautiful region of England.

“We look forward to welcoming travellers on board our new flight”.