SAS increases flight frequency between Copenhagen Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport

Starting December 16th, SAS offers more frequent departures between Copenhagen Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport. After operating the second weekly flight for the first time on the 16th of December, SAS will fly from January 6th from Copenhagen to Shanghai every Tuesday and Friday and from Shanghai to Copenhagen every Thursday and Sunday, throughout the winter season.

The flights are conveniently timed with late evening departures from Copenhagen and early morning arrivals back in Copenhagen to ensure full connectivity for passengers and air cargo with the SAS network.

SAS operates the Shanghai route with the Airbus A350. Apart from offering passengers a unique travel experience, this aircraft has a much lower fuel consumption and up to 30 percent lower CO2 emissions than previous comparable aircraft.