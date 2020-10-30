Sandals picks up on late booking trend

Caribbean holiday specialist Sandals has reported that over a third of its business for 2020 departures is now just late bookings, driven by the government’s travel corridors.

According to data from Unique Caribbean Holidays, the UK tour operator for Sandals and Beaches Resorts, 35 per cent reservations made in an eight-week period to October 20th were within three months of the booking date.

This is up from 16 per cent in the same period in 2019.

Some 19 per cent of bookings made during this period in 2020 were for trips departing within just 31 days.

Karl Thompson, managing director of Unique Caribbean Holidays, said: “It comes as no surprise to us that the volume of late business that we are picking up has increased dramatically this autumn.

“With travel corridors in place to some of our key destinations including St, Lucia, Antigua, Grenada and Barbados, customers are booking last minute holidays to get away before any further travel restrictions or lockdowns might be imposed.

“Getting a PCR test before travelling is fast becoming the norm and many people see this as a small price to pay to be able to go on holiday with their loved one and enjoy some happy, quality time together in the sunshine.”

Unique Caribbean Holidays also reported an increase in duration of 2020 trips by 16 per cent compared to the previous year, a sign that holidaymakers are determined to make the most of their time overseas when they can travel.

Sandals is considered the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.