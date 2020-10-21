Sandals guests spending more time in the sun

Sandals has revealed that clients travelling in 2020 are staying on holiday 16 per cent longer in than during the previous year two years, according to booking data.

Bookings made through Unique Caribbean Holidays, the UK tour operator for Sandals and Beaches Resorts, are now for an average of 11.4 nights, up 1.6 days from the 9.8 days recorded over the past two years.

Karl Thompson, managing director of Unique Caribbean Holidays, said: “Most clients are used to the idea of having Covid-19 tests before they travel now but if they are going to pay for these tests and decent travel insurance cover, they really want to make the most of their holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have seen an influx of customers who are happy to travel and want to extend their stay with us before they depart, and we have even had some who extend last minute when they are in the destination.

“Many people have gone without their well-deserved holidays this year so if they are able to get away, they are really making sure it’s worth the wait by treating themselves to more time in the sun.”

Destinations such as Barbados and Antigua are also offering visitors the opportunity to ‘work from home’ on extended working visas which may also attribute to the trend.

Bookings for 2021 departures are averaging at 9.89 days so far – a slight increase on 2019 – but Thompson is confident that this will only increase.

He continued: “A large proportion of our 2020 business is now last minute as people want to make sure they go on holiday before the rules change so it is likely that when we get closer to 2021, this duration will also increase dramatically.”

More Information

Sandals is considered the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.