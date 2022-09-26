Samoa Lifts All COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

As of September 22, 2022, Samoa Government announced that all travel restrictions for COVID-19 are now lifted.

All passengers and crew are no longer required to present vaccination cards/certificates or undergo pre-departure testing for COVID-19 before boarding.

All passengers are strongly advised to wear face masks at all times and continue to take precautionary and preventative measures within the first few days of arrival. The announcement suggests that if you feel ill after you have recently arrived in Samoa, please inform any healthcare provider.

All passengers must truthfully complete the arrival Health declaration form in-flight and provide a valid local phone number and email/facebook address.

Any passenger found to have provided false information is liable to a fine.

Flights to Samoa currently operate direct from Auckland with Air New Zealand, Sydney/Brisbane with Qantas, Nadi (Fiji) and Honolulu (Hawaii) with Fiji Airways.

Samoa’s hotels, resorts and apartments offer a range of services and amenities, from full meal catering to five-star luxury, from a simple, budget-friendly fare with shared facilities to a comfortable room handy to the airport.

Some accommodation providers specialise in surfing, diving or fishing, while others are perfect for pampering, luxurious tropical island experience.