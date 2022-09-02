Saint Lucia wins 11 prestigious titles at World Travel Awards 2022

Senator Guibion Ferdinand collected the Awards

Saint Lucia secured two awards at the World Travel Awards Caribbean Gala Ceremony, which took place at Sandals Montego Bay in Jamaica on August 31, Wednesday.

The awards were collected by Senator Guibion Ferdinand, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information of Saint Lucia. Christopher Gustave-Marketing Manager, joined him for the Caribbean Market, Events, and Sports at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Ernest Hilaire, gave the information through his official Facebook handle in which he said, “Saint Lucia received two awards at the World Travel Awards Caribbean Gala Ceremony at Sandals Montego Bay in Jamaica. Saint Lucia is Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2022 and, for the first time, Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2022.”

This was the 13th time the island of Saint Lucia was awarded the prestigious title of Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2022.

While affirming its prominence as a must-do adventure hotspot, the island nation has been granted the honour of the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination’ for the first time in the travel award history.

The World Travel Awards Programme was launched in 1993 and is recognized as the most prestigious awards programme in the industry of global travel and tourism, rewarding and celebrating excellence around all tourism industry sectors.

Guibion Ferdinand, after receiving the prestigious awards, stated, “This is a tremendous honour but outperforming them both is a very fulfilling achievement. The value that our Saint Lucian people place on the tourism product is unmatched, and these awards will be used to encourage even more people to visit. We dedicate these awards to the hard work and stability of the people of Saint Lucia”.

Furthermore, nine industry partners of Saint Lucia were also awarded during the World Travel Awards Ceremony 2022. These were:

Saint Lucia’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2022: Sandals Grande St. Lucian

Saint Lucia’s Leading Boutique Resort 2022: Cap Maison

Saint Lucia’s Leading Beach Resort 2022: Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa

Saint Lucia’s Leading Hotel 2022: Rabot Hotel by Hotel Chocolat

Saint Lucia’s Leading Destination Management Company 2022: Barefoot Holidays Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia’s Leading Resort 2022: Sandals Grande St. Lucian

Saint Lucia’s Leading Travel Agency 2022: Going Places Travel

Saint Lucia’s Leading Tour Operator 2022: Real St. Lucia Tours

Saint Lucia’s Leading Car Rental Company 2022: Sixt