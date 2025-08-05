Sail Croatia Extends 2025 Season By Popular Demand

The extension means two additional departures for the newest addition to the Elegance fleet, Romantic Star, who will now sail seven-night cruises from Split to Split, departing on both 19th and 26th October before ending her season on 2 November.

“Our Elegance cruises are particularly popular with our older guests, many of whom prefer to travel outside of the peak season”, says Helle Seuren. “Temperatures in October are still pleasant, but we find the cooler weather makes for the perfect time to explore some of the most popular attractions Croatia has to offer, with fewer crowds. Our guests have been asking for more departure dates, and we have listened.”

The 47 metre Romantic Star offers a spacious top deck, multiple lounges for guests to relax and unwind in and accommodates a maximum of just 38 guests.

Prices for the final departure of 2025 start from £1,579 per person, including overseas transfers, daily breakfast and lunch, welcome reception, Captain’s Dinner evening and local village dinner, as well as a walking tour of Split.



www.sail-croatia.com

ADVERTISEMENT