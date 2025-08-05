The Lux Collective Enters Northern Guangdong, Strengthening China Presence

Award-winning global hospitality group The Lux Collective, in partnership with Shaoguan Greater Nanhua Investment & Development Company Ltd, proudly announces the official signing of LUX* Shaoguan, Guangdong. As the first international luxury hotel in Shaoguan City, the hotel management signing ceremony marks a key milestone in the development of this landmark luxury project in Northern Guangdong, China.

Nestled in a city with over 2100 years of rich history, LUX* Shaoguan is located in Qujiang District, Shaoguan City, adjacent to the Nanhua Zen Temple, known as the cradle of Zen Buddhism. The region is also home to Danxia Mountain, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site and Global Geopark, as well as Zhuji Ancient Lane, considered the ancestral home of the Cantonese community.

With a total investment of approximately RMB 360 million (USD 50 million), LUX* Shaoguan is envisioned as a luxury integrated resort where sophistication, Zen-inspired living, scenic nature and refined hospitality converge. Tthe resort will feature 108 elegant guestrooms, a multi-functional event space, cutting-edge fitness and spa centre, specialty restaurants, and a kids’ club. Set to be a new premier destination in the region, it will cater to discerning business and leisure travellers, families and wellness seekers alike.

LUX* Shaoguan signals a like-minded collaboration between The Lux Collective and Greater Nanhua Company. The resort will leverage the cultural richness of the legendary Cao Xi River, and The Lux Collective’s renowned international expertise to elevate the tourism industry. It will offer guests extraordinary experiences and unveil a new chapter in Shaoguan’s cultural and tourism integration.

Distinguished local government officials, representatives from The Lux Collective and Greater Nanhua Company, and key project partners were invited to witness the momentous signing moment.

At the signing ceremony, Deputy Mayor of Shaoguan City Mr Jiang Wenhong underscored the strategic significance of this project in elevating Shaoguan’s cultural tourism landscape and establishing a new benchmark for regional tourism. Greater Nanhua Company Chairman Mr Ou Yang shared his vision behind launching the project - to infuse the art of Zen sophistication with world-class luxury hospitality. The Lux Collective Chief Operating Officer – Asia Pacific Mr. Nitesh Pandey highlighted the luxury flagship LUX* brand’s philosophy, and expressed anticipation and confidence in the partnership. Project Chief Designer Ms Du Heng presented the hotel design concept, which thoughtfully blends the essence of Zen aesthetics with Shaoguan’s local hertiage.

An enriching discusson panel on “Harnessing Traditions and Local Cultures to Create Unique Resort Experiences” explored immersive guest journeys that highlight local experiences, along with Zen Buddhism cultural insights of historic Nanhua Zen Temple located near the property’s vicinity.

Through this partnership, The Lux Collective and Greater Nanhua Company are committed to shaping Shaoguan into a new regional tourism and economic hub, injecting lifestyle, cultural and hospitality opportunities, while uplifting the local community.