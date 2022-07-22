Ryanair reaches pay deal with Spanish and French pilot unions

Ryanair has welcomed the ballot approval by its Spanish based pilots on post-Covid pay restoration, which follows the recent acceptance by its French based pilots of a similar agreement. These agreements with the SEPLA (Spain) and SNPL (France) unions deliver accelerated pay restoration and future improvements to pay in each year up to March 2027.

This year the airline will grow to 115% of its pre-Covid capacity and is prioritising the early restoration of pay for its people through these re-negotiated agreements to keep jobs secure and to have a foundation for growth. These new accelerated deals also provide for pay enhancements and other benefits beyond full restoration of pay for Ryanair’s Spanish and French based Pilots over 5 years to March 2027.

Ryanair’s People Director, Darrell Hughes said:

“We welcome these long-term agreements which run until 2027 and will deliver numerous improvements for our Pilots based in Spain and France.

While the recovery from the impact of the pandemic is still ongoing and our industry faces significant challenges, this long-term agreement delivers stability, accelerated pay restoration, future pay increases and other benefit improvements for pilots.

ADVERTISEMENT

While all of our pilots across our European network are covered by 2020 Emergency Agreements, we continue to work with our pilots and their unions on new deals, similar to those concluded with SEPLA and SNPL, and have now successfully re-negotiated accelerated pay restoration and improved long-term agreements with over 85% of our pilots.”