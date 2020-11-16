Ryanair launches low-cost flights to students

Ryanair has announced additional domestic flights from December 4th following a government announcement permitting students to travel home for Christmas.

The student ‘travel window’ states that universities should revert to online teaching to allow students to travel home between December 3rd-9th.

In response, the low-cost carrier will seek to facilitate students returning to their families during this period.

As part of our commitment to get students home for Christmas we are pleased to announce a new Edinburgh-Stansted route operating twice weekly until January 8th.

Ryanair also serves three other UK domestic routes that will allow students travel home ahead of the busy Christmas season: Derry-Liverpool; Belfast-Stansted; and Edinburgh-Derry.

Ryanair spokesperson, Alejandra Ruiz, said: “We welcome this ‘travel window’ guidance which allows students the opportunity to fly home to their families and friends, in advance of the busy Christmas travel rush.”