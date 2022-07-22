Ryanair & ESN announce 6 year of partnership

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, and the Erasmus Student Network (ESN) has announced the sixth year of their partnership, which will help European students to travel at the lowest fares to their exchange projects. This partnership offers Erasmus students a dedicated ESN booking platform on the Ryanair.com website, where they can avail of 10% flight discounts on four one-way flights (or 2 round-trips) and a free 20kg checked-in bag with every flight booked.

As traffic is recovering strongly across Europe post pandemic, Ryanair is pleased to renew its exclusive partnership has reached over 600,000 bookings in the past 6 years, delivering Erasmus Student Network members to their exchange projects with the best options for travel around Europe, at the lowest fares.

Since 2017, ESN students have benefited from this exclusive partnership, using the dedicated platform to book their travel around Europe. Ryanair is committed to continuing support for the recovery of mobility for Erasmus Students across Europe. Now live on www.ryanair.com, students from all over Europe can again avail of these exclusive travel discounts with Ryanair.

Chiara Ravara, Ryanair’s Head of Sales & Marketing, said:

“Ryanair and ESN are pleased to announce their exclusive partnership for the 6th year running, promoting student mobility by offering university students across Europe a range of exclusive flight offers. ESN members can avail of 20kgs free bags and tailored discounts to suit their budget on our Erasmus Student Network dedicated platform. Ryanair is delighted to support the continued recovery of the incredible opportunities offered by the Erasmus program.

Since Ryanair and ESN’s partnership began in 2017, there have been over 600,000 bookings on Ryaanir.com. Any Erasmus student with a valid ESN card can sign up via the “MyRyanair” registration service and save even more while they travel on Europe’s biggest airline, on our new greener fleet of “Gamechanger” aircraft which deliver 4% more seats, burn 16% less fuel, and create 40% less noise emissions. We hope to see many more ESN students avail of these fantastic discounts over the coming years.”

Juan Rayón González, President of ESN 2021/2023, said:

“Inclusive learning mobility for all students is a core priority for the Erasmus Student Network. Financial barriers remain the biggest obstacle for students to participate in exchange programs such as Erasmus, as demonstrated by the Social Inclusion and Engagement during Mobility research report, and support is key to ensuring that students from different backgrounds can access international opportunities. During these 6 years, the partnership has helped financially pressed students to make the most out of their exchanges.

The partnership with Ryanair matches the needs of Erasmus students with a 20kg free bag that allows them to return to their home country with their belongings, for holidays or at the end of their mobilities, and to save money to be able to enjoy their experience while being on a budget. In a time of increased cost of living, we all have a responsibility to alleviate the pressure faced by students so they can fully benefit from the transformative power of the mobility experience.