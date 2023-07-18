ROYAL CLIFF HOTELS GROUP RECEIVES THE THAILAND SUSTAINABLE EVENT MANAGEMENT STANDARD

The Royal Cliff Hotel Group recently received the Thailand Sustainable Event Management Standard (TSEMS) from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) for diligently performing business operations according to the event sustainability management standards set by the organization. TCEB recognizes the importance of sustainability and has therefore adopted it as an important strategy to help entrepreneurs develop their operations in line with sustainable event management practices.

The certificate is awarded after an assessment of the company’s sustainable initiatives including the management’s commitment to sustainable event policies and communication within and outside the organization.

This certificate is a great addition to the resort’s multiple awards and serves as an endorsement of its pioneering efforts toward environmental conservation and responsible tourism. Royal Cliff’s remarkable achievements include the Asia Responsible Enterprise Award (AREA) in 2020, EIA Monitoring Award (2000, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2008, and 2009), Kuoni Green Planet Award (2005-6 and 2007-8) and the Best Green Hotel recognition (2008). These collective feats have made it a distinct establishment recognized for its environmental sustainability practices throughout the world.

