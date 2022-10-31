ROYAL CARIBBEAN RETURNS TO AUSTRALIA WITH OVATION OF THE SEAS

Royal Caribbean International made its highly anticipated return to Australia for the first time since 2019. The arrival of the action-packed Ovation of the Seas in Sydney brings back Australia’s ultimate summer holiday, where adults, kids and grandparents can make memories together on 2- to 12-night cruises to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. Holidaymakers can book their adventure on Ovation on Royal Caribbean’s website.

Travellers can maximize every minute of their getaway with a line-up of memorable experiences on board Ovation as they sail from one idyllic destination to the next. To take adrenaline and sightlines to new heights, there’s the one-of-a-kind North Star – the all-glass observation capsule that holds a world record as the highest viewing deck on a cruise ship – and the signature RipCord by iFly skydiving experience. The list goes on, from catching waves on the FlowRider surf simulator to scaling the rock climbing wall, and enjoying bumper cars, a full-size sports court, the roller-skating rink and more at SeaPlex – the largest indoor activity complex at sea. With Royal Caribbean, guests of all ages can make the most of their time on holiday.

To kick back, travellers can unwind at the indoor or outdoor pools, the Vitality Spa or as they have a sip of a cocktail or mocktail and a bite to eat at more than 20 restaurants, bars and lounges. There is a world of flavours to explore for breakfast, lunch and dinner, like American steakhouse Chops Grille, the Asian-inspired Izumi and family-style Italian favourites at Jamie’s Italian. Rounding out the night is the cruise line’s live music and showstopping original entertainment in the Royal Theatre and Two70, the transformational multilevel venue that merges artistry and cutting-edge technology.

Gavin Smith, vice president and managing director, Royal Caribbean International, Australia and New Zealand, said Ovation’s sixth season from Sydney is a testament to the demand from Australians looking to have the ultimate summer holiday:

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Royal Caribbean in Australia, with Ovation’s return to Sydney and Quantum of the Seas’ arrival into Brisbane on Tuesday, Nov. 1. It is fantastic to see Ovation in Sydney Harbour once again, and today is also an important milestone to thank our suppliers, the travel industry and our loyal guests for the unwavering support they have demonstrated over the last two years. We are very much looking forward to welcoming back our returning guests and new holidaymakers for a much-needed summer season of adventure and lifelong memories.”

At every destination Ovation visits, holidaymakers can enjoy their pick of shore excursions that bring them closer to local cultures, cuisines and nature, such as exploring New Zealand’s rugged coastline, relaxing on island time in the South Pacific or taking in the city culture in Hobart and Adelaide, Australia.

Royal Caribbean Down Under

More celebrations are in store in Australia. In Brisbane, Quantum of the Seas will arrive on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to kick off Royal Caribbean’s first summer cruising from Queensland. Adventurers and their families can set sail on the award-winning holiday for two to 12 nights and visit Australia, New Zealand and the islands of the South Pacific.