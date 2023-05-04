ROYAL CARIBBEAN OUTLINES ENVIRONMENTAL PLANS FOR FIRST ROYAL BEACH CLUB

Royal Caribbean International has outlined the cornerstones of its environmental plans to responsibly build and run its new beach experience – The Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island in Nassau, The Bahamas.

The key components consist of six focuses: zero waste-to-landfill, renewable energy, wastewater treatment, protecting and enhancing the surrounding habitats, and environmental monitoring.

At the foundation of Royal Caribbean’s plans is a combination of its rigorous companywide sustainability principles and proven practices as well as the requirements of The Bahamas’ stringent environmental process. The highlights of the plans’ cornerstones include:

Zero Waste-to-Landfill – The beach club will be free of single-use plastics and offer compostable service ware at food and beverage venues. In addition, it will be equipped with biodigesters to reduce food and other organic waste, and process cooking oil into biodiesel for energy production. The cruise line will also develop partnerships with local Bahamian companies focused on recycling and innovative waste reduction programs.

100% Renewable Energy by 2030 – Royal Caribbean is committed to a net-zero carbon footprint for the Royal Beach Club by 2030. The project will incorporate smart design considerations during construction, including natural shade, low flow filters and more. The line will also invest in renewable green energy production – solar, wind and hydro – both onsite and through innovative, new partnerships throughout New Providence.

No Dredging and No Overwater Cabanas – Royal Caribbean will conserve the ocean environment, including coral, and will not dredge the area in and around Paradise Island. In addition, the cruise line will not build overwater cabanas on the property. It also plans to minimize the impact on marine life through monitoring and adjusting the location of the limited structures, such as the floating pier, in place during construction on the southern shore of the island.

Best-in-class Wastewater Treatment – The beach club will have a dedicated and best-in-class wastewater treatment plant that will process 100% of the wastewater generated onsite. More than 95% of the treated wastewater is intended for beneficial reuse, and the remaining byproduct will be composted for landscaping and vegetation.

Protecting the Island’s Habitat – The western end of Paradise Island has fallen into disrepair, with several former residential properties neglected or abandoned. The company will restore this area by adding native plants and vegetation, removing invasive, non-native species of plants and only constructing buildings on previously altered property or property that contains significant invasive or non-native species of plants. In addition, Royal Caribbean plans to continuously study and protect wildlife during construction and eventual operation.

Local Environmental Monitoring – When building and operating the beach club, a Bahamian company will conduct environmental monitoring and publicly report information through an environmental scorecard.

As part of its commitment to an open and public process, Royal Caribbean will hold a supplemental public hearing in conjunction with The Bahamas’ Department of Environmental Planning and Protection. Details for the meeting are being finalized with the government of The Bahamas and will be shared as soon as they are available, in line with notice requirements. The cruise line will also share more about its environmental plans in the coming weeks. Now that the beach club has received the government’s conditional approval, this information will include answers to questions various stakeholders submitted during the initial public consultation in September 2021.