Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® appoints Noriko Nakayama as managing director for Rosewood Miyakojima

Continuing with the brand’s commitment to thoughtful development, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® is set to open its first property in Japan in 2024. The brand is pleased to announce the appointment of Noriko Nakayama as managing director for Rosewood Miyakojim

Noriko’s vast knowledge of the hospitality space will be central to the opening of the hotel as Rosewood enters a new market.

Starting her career over 19 years ago, Noriko is an experienced hotelier with a strong sales and revenue background. Her previous roles have been with notable hotel brands including Mandarin Oriental, Park Hyatt, and Grand Hyatt, with her most recent role being the general manager at The Kitano Hotel. During the course of her career, Noriko has become knowledgeable in all areas of the hotel experience, from operations to wellness. She also has a strong passion for environmentalism, having earned her master’s degree in Environmental Science from Yale University, and brings with her an expertise in sustainability.

“I am pleased to welcome Noriko into the Rosewood family. We are all excited to have her help as we guide the brand on its journey into Japan,” said Hoss Vetry, vice president of operations, APAC. “Not only will Noriko’s hospitality background be a crucial factor in supporting the opening of Rosewood Miyakojima, but her background in environmentalism will also be of great guidance as we prioritize sustainability throughout the opening process.”

Rosewood Miyakojima will be situated on Mikayo Island in the Okinawan archipelago, which is known for offering miles of soft, white sand with endless vistas of the turquoise-blue sea, providing a space for endless aquatic adventures that range from snorkeling at Yabiji, the largest coral reef expanse in Japan, to diving through underwater caverns teeming with marine life. The resort’s 55 villa accommodations will feature private pools, landscaped gardens, and unobstructed sea views. Conceived by Netherlands-based Studio Piet Boon, the architecture and interiors are seamlessly designed to immerse guests in the natural surroundings and express harmony with the island through the extensive use of local materials. Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei Inc. will be providing local architectural expertise and help to realize the design vision.

The resort’s four restaurants and bars will include relaxed beachfront concepts showcasing fresh seafood, prized island-raised beef, locally distilled spirits, and craft beer. With a stunning seascape as a backdrop, the resort’s indoor and outdoor event venues will host unforgettable destination weddings and private celebrations. On-site recreation will include a standalone Rosewood Explorer’s Club, Rosewood’s program for younger guests designed to inspire creativity and imagination, and an Asaya Spa that will offer treatment rooms set amid private gardens, indoor and outdoor hydrotherapy facilities, and a menu of services influenced by local healing traditions.

Rosewood Miyakojima marks the brand’s first opening in Japan, adding to Rosewood’s ever-growing collection of ultra-luxury hotels and resorts across Asia, including Rosewood Phnom Penh, Rosewood Beijing, Rosewood Guangzhou, Rosewood Sanya, Rosewood Hong Kong, Rosewood Luang Prabang, Rosewood Bangkok, and Rosewood Phuket. The brand is continuing to invest in this market, with an extensive and deliberate pipeline of future projects in development, including six new properties planed for the Greater China area, as well as an inaugural property in Vietnam.