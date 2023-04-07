Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria hotel and why it is the ultimate spring destination.

Whether it’s your first time in Rome or you are a repeat visitor, travelling solo or with the whole family, Rome Cavalieri offers the opportunity to immerse oneself in the city’s rich history and culture with their impressive selection of Luxury Experiences and spring packages with enough adventure to keep all ages occupied.

Family spring packages include:

Complimentary Kids Welcome gifts and in-room kid’s welcome amenities

Complimentary Kids Club on Sundays

Complimentary access to indoor and outdoor pools

Complimentary suite upgrade upon availability

One-way transfer in either car or minivan

English-speaking nannies available on request

Horseback riding lessons through Ostia Antica nature reserve (not included in price)

Available from April 22 – June 6, 2023

For a child-free weekend, options include:

Truffle hunting in Umbria, with a truffle-themed lunch prepared by locals

See the islands of Ponza, Palmarola, Zanone and Ventotene by helicopter, followed by a private boat to go snorkelling in the secluded areas

Private tour of the Vatican gardens

Learning how to restore a masterpiece – by an expert restorer, who is working on a Caravaggio

Caviar everything – a caviar-based skin treatment followed by a culinary caviar feast

Roman food extravaganza – pasta course followed by gelato making

A day trip to explore wine making in Orvieto



Above the hustle and bustle of the city in a green pocket of serenity, Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria Resort sits high on Monte Mario overlooking the entire city; with views of the Vatican to the right, guests can take in every winding street and piece of magnificent architecture in all its glory without the distraction of the hectic crowds. The hotel, which opened in 1963, will also blow out its 60 candles with a series of events throughout this year.

Guests can relax in the Grand Spa Club’s Roman Baths, marvel at the hotel’s famous art collection (the largest private collection in a hotel in Europe), indulge in authentic Italian dishes at L’Uliveto or sample creative cuisine at Rome’s only three Michelin starred restaurant La Pergola by Chef Heinz Beck.

For those looking to experience the Eternal City through an authentic yet unique lens, Rome Cavalieri offers the opportunity to immerse oneself in the city’s rich culture and history with their selection of Luxury Experiences. From the fashion conscious to artists in the making, the culture hungry to the just-plain-hungry, there is an experience to suit a range of interests and curious minds.

Family Spring Packages

This spring, enjoying a break at Rome Cavalieri is made easy with new packages the whole family can enjoy. Families can book connecting rooms, with complimentary welcome kids’ gifts, as well as welcome amenities. Families can also enjoy complimentary access to the kids club on Sundays, and access to both the indoor and outdoor swimming pools regardless of room type. Also included is a one-way transfer via car or minivan when booking an Imperial Room or Suite, so guests can relax when travelling either to or from the airport. Plus, if needed, English – speaking nannies are also available upon request.

Family Spring Package is available for all families when a stay is booked between April 22 – June 6

For more details go to https://romecavalieri.com/