Rolls Royce on Carnival Ecstasy gets a new home on Carnival Celebration

For three decades, an antique Rolls Royce has been sailing the high seas – on board Carnival Ecstasy. Now, the well-known fixture will continue its travels on Carnival Cruise Line’s next new ship, Carnival Celebration.

The vintage car, a 1934 Rolls Royce Saloon, was carefully offloaded from Carnival Ecstasy while the ship was docked in Mobile, Ala. last Thursday (click here to see video). It is being carefully shipped to the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland where Carnival Celebration is under construction.

The car thousands of Carnival guests have admired and taken pictures of over the years will soon find a new home adjacent to The Gateway, a two-deck zone aboard Carnival Celebration which celebrates travel and the excitement of exploring new destinations.

The Gateway zone includes The Golden Jubilee, a bar venue highlighting Carnival’s evolution of ships over the last 50 years. The bar will feature memorabilia and original pieces from several of Carnival’s earlier vessels and so the Rolls Royce will add to the nostalgia.

Carnival Ecstasy’s designer searched all over the United Kingdom to find the perfect car to fit the space outside the ship’s Rolls Royce Café. It was acquired from a small antique car dealer in the hills of Northern Wales. Carnival Ecstasy is finishing its final sailing season and will be retired in October.

Carnival Celebration, the second of Carnival Cruise Line’s new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered ships will begin service in early November with a 14-day transatlantic voyage from London (Southampton) to its homeport of PortMiami. Her arrival will continue the celebration of Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday.

