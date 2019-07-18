Robust growth on Chinese railway network

Having grown to become the one of the largest in the world over the past few years, China’s railway network saw steady growth in passenger trips in July.

As the summer holidays drove up travel demand, data from the China State Railway Group showed a total of 356 million railway passenger trips were made last month.

The figure is up 9.7 per cent year-on-year, according to the company.

Despite a gradual slowdown in the economy, July saw over ten million passenger trips made each day, with a peak transport of 12.7 million registered on July 6th.

Bullet trains took the lion’s share of railway passenger trips last month, posting a strong year-on-year growth of 17.2 per cent.

The company has taken a string of steps to raise transport capacity and improve services to deal with robust summer traffic.

Starting July 27th, electronic tickets were piloted on four high-speed inter-city railways, to make train-taking easier for passengers.

Image: Associated Press