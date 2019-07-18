Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club renews Qatar Airways partnership

Qatar Airways has renewed its partnership with the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club for a further three years.

The announcement follows a successful week for Qatar Airways as the official airline sponsor of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The five-day horseracing festival took place in Sussex, attracting over 100,000 visitors and some of the finest equine athletes from across the globe.

This partnership will enable Qatar Airways to continue its sponsorship of three prestigious horse racing events - the Amir Sword Festival in Qatar, Qatar Goodwood Festival in the United Kingdom and the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in France.

The Amir Sword Festival is the pinnacle of horseracing in Qatar and the region with a wide range of runners from Qatar and overseas competing every year.

The three-day mega event is renowned as an integrated racing festival, involving both pure Arabians and thoroughbreds.

The Qatar Goodwood Festival and the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe are two of the highlights of the flat-racing season.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is proud to renew its Partnership with the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club for a further three years.

“This partnership will enable Qatar Airways to continue to support some of the most significant global events on the horse racing calendar.”

Qatar Airways will also maintain its role as the Official Airline Partner of the Amir Sword Festival in 2020 and 2021.

QREC chairman, Issa bin Mohammed Al-Mohannadi, said: “We are pleased to renew this partnership with a leader in air transport such as Qatar Airways.”