Riviera Travel launches ‘bold’ new campaign

Riviera Travel has launched a new brand campaign, designed to ‘break the mould’ in river cruise advertising.

Riviera has spent more than £3.7m in the ‘Forever Curious’ campaign, across a host of channels, including various trade marketing platforms.

The campaign was shot in France, Germany and Switzerland, around the Seine and Rhine rivers using: the MS Jane Austen and the MS George Eliot.

The ads focus on aspects of a river cruise holiday that new guests may not have been expecting; such as a late-night jazz club or local beer tasting

Partnership trade activities being launched include e-shots, social media posts, direct mail and print and digital advertising, with agents including Bolsover, Midcounties, Miles Morgan, Hays and Premier Travel.

Advertising will run on ITV, Channel 4 and Sky TV channels, and Classic FM covering the north, south and midlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign runs to November.

Sarah Fowler, Riviera Travel’s head of brand & acquisition, said: “We really wanted to stand out from the crowd by doing something bold and different, that taps into the emotional benefits of river cruising.”

“Forever Curious also challenges some of the stereotypes about river cruising and brings to life the breadth of experiences guests have, whether they like to be active or relax.”

The campaign has been launched to complement a major piece of independent research, which revealed Riviera has five key customer types, all of whom display clear ‘curious’ characteristics:

These include 60-80 year-old ‘curious roamers ‘and ‘Luxury Lovers’ guests of any age.

The campaign will serve as the basis for Riviera’s early 2023 ‘peak’ marketing and publicity plan.