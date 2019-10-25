Ritz-Carlton, Perth takes brand back into Australia

The Ritz-Carlton, Perth has opened in the capital city of Western Australia.

Part of the landmark development at Elizabeth Quay, the hotel overlooks the city’s Swan River and Kings Park.

The opening of the hotel also marks the 100th Ritz-Carlton property globally and heralds the return of the luxury brand to Australia.

“We are very excited to bring the legendary service and exceptional luxury of the Ritz-Carlton brand back to Australia,” said Lisa Holladay, global brand leader, the Ritz-Carlton.

“Perth as a destination has so much to offer the luxury traveller, from its stunning landscapes to its superior produce and wine.

“Our Ladies and Gentlemen at the Ritz-Carlton, Perth are looking forward to providing guests with enriching experiences that are deeply ingrained in the local culture and destination and which will create unforgettable memories.”

The Ritz-Carlton, Perth offers 205 elegantly-appointed guestrooms including 19 suites, which feature sweeping city and Swan River views.

An urban sanctuary of wellness, the Ritz-Carlton Spa, Perth will allow guests to nurture the body and invigorate the mind with treatments inspired by Australia’s finest natural healing products in four specialised treatment rooms.

The spa offers luxurious pampering rituals to relax and invigorate the senses as well as a modern fitness centre and yoga studio for post-flight stretches and meditation.

“We are thrilled for the opening of the Ritz-Carlton, Perth, and are very pleased to see the continued expansion of our portfolio of luxury brands in Australia.” Said Victor Clavell, area vice president luxury Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International.

“Affluent Australian and international tourists traveling to Western Australia are increasingly seeking enriching experiences, and this opening reflects our continued commitment to provide those travellers with opportunities to explore destinations like Perth.”