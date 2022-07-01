Resorts World Las Vegas unveils Loop passenger station

Resorts World Las Vegas has unveiled its Las Vegas Convention Center Loop passenger station, providing direct underground access to the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) in an enjoyable, efficient and environmentally friendly way in minutes in all-electric Teslas. Resorts World Las Vegas is now also poised to connect to the expanded Vegas Loop system when development efforts move forward on the proposed innovative transportation system.

The LVCC Loop is an innovative, all-electric, zero-emissions, underground public transportation system in which passengers are transported directly to their destination with no stops along the way. The Resorts World Las Vegas passenger station will be the first of over 55 stops anticipated to form the Vegas Loop, which aims to eventually transport thousands of passengers per hour throughout the resort corridor.

The Vegas Loop will be constructed in phases that include the Resorts World Las Vegas passenger station, the LVCC Loop and future service extensions along the Strip and Downtown Las Vegas.

“Today marks a monumental moment not only for our resort, but for Las Vegas,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. “Our passenger station will make a visit to our resort from the Las Vegas Convention Center easier than ever, and eventually connect us to key destinations throughout the city. Resorts World Las Vegas strives to transform the way people experience Las Vegas, and this offering does just that. We are proud to partner with The Boring Company on what we believe to be the future of travel.”

“In addition to offering our convention customers direct access to Resorts World’s world-class hospitality and entertainment, this milestone is an important step in the development of a game-changing transportation solution in Las Vegas,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA.) Resorts World Las Vegas provides some of the city’s most advanced technology features, such as cashless gaming, digital check-in, breathtaking LED technology and more. The partnership with The Boring Company further illustrates the resort’s intention to integrate innovative technology throughout the entire guest experience.

Hours of operation for the Resorts World Las Vegas Passenger Station will vary based upon the LVCC events and convention calendar.