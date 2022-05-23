Resorts World Las Vegas launches ‘World of Difference’ charity campaign

Resorts World Las Vegas unveiled plans for its ‘World of Difference’ community engagement efforts, partnering with 40 Southern Nevada-based non-profits for 2022. The resort’s partnerships span over several categories, including education empowerment, health and wellness, military and veteran services and more.

This announcement comes after the property’s recent success granting two life-changing wishes from start to finish through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, as well as over 1,380 hours of team member volunteering in 2021. Since the start of 2022, Resorts World Las Vegas and its employees have actively engaged with their identified non-profit partners through volunteer efforts and support.

“We undertook a great deal of research and visited many organizations to establish our core partnerships for 2022,” said Lori Calderon-Flahive, Executive Director of Community Engagement for Resorts World Las Vegas. “Our intent was to identify core charitable partners that allow for measurable impact and are passionate about uplifting our community. We look forward to working with them more in 2022 and getting our team members involved.”

The ‘World of Difference’ campaign is focused on building long-term partnerships with core charitable organizations that align with Resorts World Las Vegas’s corporate values and offers opportunities for team members to have meaningful impacts on the community through volunteering. For 2022, Resorts World Las Vegas selected charitable partners whose efforts focus on serving and supporting seven areas of need within the Las Vegas Community. These areas of focus include: equality and safety education, education empowerment, health and wellness resources, service organizations for homelessness and those in need, military and veteran services, youth services and animal welfare.

In addition to these core charitable organizations, Resorts World Las Vegas is committed to actively engaging in efforts of social impact, diversity, equity and inclusion.