Regal Princess to return to UK for summer 2021

Princess Cruises has announced changes to its deployment in Alaska and Europe for summer 2021.

Under the new plans, Majestic Princess will arrive on the West Coast to set sail for her inaugural Alaska season, while Regal Princess will be returning to Europe.

In 2021, guests will be able to experience Majestic Princess for the first time in Alaska.

She will be deployed to Alaska replacing Regal Princess, picking up all Regal Princess published Seattle Inside Passage departures from May to September, except Regal Princess May 4th departure of a five-day Alaska Sampler, which will be cancelled.

Regal Princess will sail from Southampton, England replacing Grand Princess for summer 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regal Princess will sail on 17 roundtrip departures from Southampton to the Mediterranean, Norway, Scandinavia, Iceland and other popular destinations in Europe.

As a result of this change, the Regal Princess South Pacific Crossing, and two Grand Princess seven-day Europe cruises will be cancelled.

Grand Princess will be deployed to the West Coast for a new summer Mexico and California Coast season departing from Los Angeles with details to be announced later this summer.

Guests booked on Regal Princess Alaska and Grand Princess Europe voyages will have their booking automatically moved from Regal Princess to Majestic Princess in Alaska, and from Grand Princess to Regal Princess in Europe, and will receive a new booking confirmation.

Enchanted Princess

Also today, Princess Cruises confirmed Enchanted Princess has successfully completed sea trials.

The ship set out to sea in Italy, going through a series of test manoeuvres, and is now back in the Fincantieri shipyard for further finishing.