Ready, set, go! Watch Yas Island CIO Jason Momoa burning some serious rubber on Yas Marina Circuit

Jason Momoa’s ridiculously awesome job as Yas Island Chief Island Officer has just landed him on top of a racing car, embracing his inner mantra to spin the wheels like a pro on Yas Marina Circuit.

In line with the global release of Fast and Furious 10, Momoa also took the chance to mentor some of his amateur friends on what it takes to race on Yas Island and how to become one with the car to achieve true harmony.

Moments before the lights turn green, Momoa gears up for a heart-pumping experience and teaches his fellow opponent the right way to race on Yas Island’s award-winning track, saying – “see yourself as a tiger, ready to pounce, definitely keep your eyes open”.

Foot on the gas, clutch control, eyes wide open, tires burning and leaving nothing but smoke behind, Momoa takes off in full speed ready to make a clean sweep and claim this head-to-head race.

The Chief’s valuable lessons has him take it up a notch as he shows his friend that to be one with the car, one must achieve total balance, right before he casually pours some hot tea in his cup, while drifting his way around the corners of Yas Marina Circuit.

At the end of the race, Momoa takes a friendly lap around the Circuit, showing fans once again how to #LiveitUpLikeMomoa.

Yas Island and its world-class theme parks, experiences and attractions were recognised with seven awards in the globally renowned World Travel Awards in 2022. In addition to scooping the accolade of World’s Leading Theme Park Destination 2022, Yas Island received the flagship Middle East’s Leading Tourism Development award for the fourth consecutive year, testament to the global reputation Yas Island has as a leisure and entertainment hub.