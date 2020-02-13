Ras Al Khaimah to welcome new adventure facilities

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority will officially open a skatepark at Saqr Park later this week.

The brand-new outdoor attraction is located in the largest recreational park in the emirate.

Its official opening will be celebrated on Friday, with special performances from renowned international skateboarders – 15-year-old Isabelly Avila, her father Garcia Rodriguez and 13-year-old Virginia Fortes Aguas.

They will also lead workshops where visitors will have the opportunity to skate with the pros and pick up key techniques, skills and tricks.

There will also be games, entertainment, music and an array of delicious food options to choose from throughout the three-day event as well as an outdoor market of goods from local artisans and retailers for those looking to do some shopping.

ADVERTISEMENT

A free public event that’s open to all, skatepark at Saqr Park will come to life from 15:00-22:00 each day in an alfresco festival of food, shopping and skating action.

The new skating facility at Saqr Park is a key addition to what is the largest public recreational area in Ras Al Khaimah.

Its opening aligns with Ras al Khaimah’s mandate to cater to the array of interests of visitors to the Emirate as well as the local community.

It offers a well-equipped outdoor space spanning 620 square metre for the growing skating community and guests to face off against a series of obstacles, including a bowl, pyramids, ledges, banks and round rails.

Guests will also enjoy its unique design, centred around greenspace in a Ghaf Tree reserve within Saqr Park.

Using the surrounding nature as inspiration, the park incorporates Ghaf trees into its design to ensure the trees are both well protected as well as provide natural shading.

More Information

Ras Al Khaimah is considered the Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.