Ras Al Khaimah boosts Kazakhstan connections

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has signed a strategic partnership with Scat Airlines that will see the emirate welcome commercial flights from eight cities in Kazakhstan starting from March.

The move strengthens recovery strategy of the destination, following its initial focus on domestic tourism before opening up to international markets as travel corridors are established.

Kazakhstan placed within the top five source markets for inbound tourism to the emirate over the past few years, demonstrating strong growth in visitor traffic prior to the global travel restrictions.

Through the new route, Scat Airline passengers will experience a one-of-kind getaway to Ras Al Khaimah.

They will also receive complimentary PCR testing – a service that Ras Al Khaimah is extending to all international visitors.

Located less than a five-hour flight from Kazakhstan and its major cities, travellers will enjoy direct and seamless entry into the emirate via Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, located just 15 minutes away from sprawling beaches and world class hotels, including Rixos, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, the Ritz Carlton and Hilton Hotels.

Raki Phillips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, commented: “Our partnership with Scat Airlines is a key milestone in Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism strategy, especially as we co-create a viable tourism vision for ‘new normal’ and post pandemic travel.

“Visitors from Kazakhstan have enjoyed the genuine hospitality of Ras Al Khaimah for many years and we are thrilled to continue welcoming our valued guests in ways that are meaningful to their travel experience.”