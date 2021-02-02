Dubai cuts hospitality options as Covid-19 cases rise

Dubai has announced a new set of measures designed to slow the rising number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the emirate.

Coming into force today, the new rules will remain in place until the end of the month.

The United Arab Emirates as a whole is currently seeing around 3,000 daily cases Covid-19, up from 1,000 a day in December.

Dubai in particular has sought to attract overseas visitors, offering something close to normal life as Europe and the United States undergo another round of lockdowns.

However, this has at least partially backfired, with travellers from the UAE currently barred from the UK.

In an attempt to cut case numbers, audience capacity at seated indoor venues, including cinemas as well as entertainment and sports venues, will be reduced to 50 per cent of the maximum.

Hotels will also be required to operate at 70 per cent of capacity, while the number of guests allowed inside swimming pools and private beaches will also be cut.

Restaurants and cafes will be required to close by 01:00, while they will not be allowed to organise any entertainment activities in their premises.

Pubs and bars will be closed.

Officials encouraged members of the community to report any violations of Covid-19 measures by individuals or establishments to the police.

“Enforcing preventive protocols and observing health and safety guidelines remains the most effective method to combating the virus,” added a statement.