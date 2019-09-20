Royal Caribbean to offer purpose-built destination in Vanuatu

Vanuatu has been revealed as the home of Royal Caribbean’s newest island destination – Perfect Day at Lelepa, Vanuatu.

The project was announced by Vanuatu’s prime minister, Charlot Salwai, and Royal Caribbean International president, Michael Bayley.

Perfect Day at Lelepa will be built with sustainability features designed to safeguard the island’s ecosystems and will be the first carbon neutral private cruise destination in the world.

Cox Architecture, a sustainable, design-focused contemporary architectural firm based in Australia, will serve as the lead architect on the project.

Salwai and Bayley said the destination will be created in partnership with the community of Vanuatu to showcase the distinct natural ecological beauty and diverse local culture of the island nation, as well as provide employment and education opportunities.

“We believe our destinations should be sustainably designed,” Bayley said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That idea goes beyond simply protecting the ecological features of Lelepa and includes showing respect for the people and traditions that make this a special place.”

Perfect Day at Lelepa will be audited and certified by an independent third-party expert to ensure it meets the standards for carbon neutrality.

Salwai added: “Vanuatu is a true paradise for both our people and the visitors we welcome to our shores each year.

“Today marks a major step forward in our island nation’s close relationship with Royal Caribbean and one that will support sustainable growth for future generations.

“The Ni-Vanuatu people look forward to welcoming Royal Caribbean guests from around the world to enjoy extraordinary adventures and relaxation during their Perfect Day at Lelepa.”