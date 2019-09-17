Radisson signs for three Red properties in Europe

Radisson Hospitality has announced the signing of three brand-new hotels.

The trio are designated to arrive under its Radisson Red brand as part of a strategic franchised partnership with developer and operator Value One Hotel Operations.

The deal will see the brand make its debut in Portugal, with the Radisson Red Lisbon Olaias and the Radisson Red Porto - not forgetting a second Radisson Red in Vienna due to open in the Austrian capital.

Elie Younes, chief development officer for Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are delighted to expand our bold Radisson Red brand in three key European cities; Lisbon, Porto and Vienna.

“We are grateful for the trust that Value One Hotel Operations, our partner, displays in our brand and people. A great success lies ahead of this journey.”

Based in Austria, Value One Hotel Operations is a joint venture of Value One holding’s hospitality arm and German institutional real estate investment manager Arbireo Capital’s subsidiary Arbireo Hospitality.

The company combines Value One’s track record as an innovative project developer with more than 20 years of experience and Arbireo Capital’s expertise in asset and transaction management as well as operative hotel management.

Karl Bier, managing partner of Value One Hotel Operations, said: “Radisson Red stands for supreme quality in hospitality and select service, so we are pleased to have won a partner as renowned as the Radisson Hotel Group.

“Portugal’s importance as a travel destination is growing and we are thrilled to expand our operations with two new fantastic hotels in this attractive market.”

The agreement with Value One Hotel Operations – representing three properties and nearly 800 rooms – takes the Radisson Red portfolio to 23 properties and more than 4,500 rooms in operation or under development.

Ana Mendes Godinho, Portuguese secretary of state for tourism, added: “It is with great satisfaction that we welcome the news of these investments in Lisbon and in Vila Nova de Gaia.

“Having the Radisson Red brand coming to Portugal for the first time is proof that our country is really positioning itself as a prime investment location in tourism.”