Accor to open six new Mercure hotels in UK

Accor has confirmed that six UK hotels signed by Danish-based real estate property group, Proark, will be opening under the Mercure brand by the end of the year.

The hotels are located in key locations in Birmingham, Nottingham, Cardiff, Bedford, Telford and Harlow.

Previously operating under the Park Inn brand, these six hotels are in the process of being extensively refurbished by Proark and rebranded to Mercure.

Jean-Marc Vendioux, senior vice president managed hotels UK & Ireland, Accor, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Proark on these hotels and are proud to brand them as Mercure hotels.

“Guests can expect a hotel which provides an incredibly high level of personalised service and the quality they expect from a Mercure, elevated by the look and feel of a hotel rooted in its local community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The first three; Mercure Bedford Centre Hotel, Mercure Telford Centre Hotel and Mercure Nottingham Sherwood Hotel, have this month opened under the Mercure brand, with the extensive redesign and refurbishment of each hotel due to fully complete by the end of October.

The remaining three hotels; Mercure Cardiff North Hotel, Mercure Birmingham West Hotel and Mercure Harlow Hotel are set to be branded as Mercure by the end of this year.

Michael Brag, chairman of Proark, commented: “We have worked closely with Accor since signing this portfolio of hotels and are extremely pleased with the result of the refurbishments.

“Each hotel has the Mercure service and features guests expect but they offer local touches too, which we are confident will be well received by business and leisure travellers alike.”