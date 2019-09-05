Radisson Red signed for 2023 opening in Tallinn, Estonia

Radisson Hotel Group has signed the latest Radisson Red property in Europe, continuing its global expansion.

Due to open in late 2023, the Radisson Red Tallinn, Estonia, will arrive in the heart of the country’s lively capital.

It will be the group’s third hotel brand in the city, alongside Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson.

The Estonian capital is a destination that’s rapidly growing in popularity.

Last year, 4.65 million international visitors travelled to Tallinn, taking the opportunity to experience the many creative and cultural areas of the city.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are excited to have signed our fifth property in the city and, with this agreement, introduced Radisson Red across all three Baltic capitals.

“The new Radisson Red will be located within the Telliskivi district, which is known as the lifestyle area of the city – a perfect match for Radisson Red.”

The new-build, 150-room Radisson Red Tallinn will be part of a mixed-use scheme - with the building also featuring co-working and office space.

The Telliskivi district is a warehouse district that borders the Old Town and is home to the Balti Jaama Turg market.

It is also the creative centre of the city, featuring an array of art studios, bars and restaurants, fashion stores, galleries and IT start-ups.

Anne Aland, head of Astri Group, commented: “The Astri Group aspires to create multi-functional spaces that serve the needs of a broad target group, and Balti Station Market is a great example of how trade and leisure can be combined.

“We are honoured to have an agreement to develop the first Radisson Red in Estonia within the immediate vicinity of the Baltic Station Market.

“Radisson Red is a unique, innovative and exciting hotel brand – a concept that blends perfectly with the Telliskivi area.”

The Radisson Red, Tallinn, Estonia will be operated by Radisson Hotel Group under an international management agreement.