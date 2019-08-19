Sky Princess completes sea trials ahead of October debut

Princess Cruises has reached another major milestone in preparation for the launch of its newest ship, Sky Princess, by completing the vessel’s sea trials.

The 3,660-guest cruise ship set out to sea from a construction dock at Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and was put through its paces with a series of manoeuvres to test the propulsion, steering and navigational equipment.

After a successful six days of trials, Sky Princess is now back in the shipyard where she will undergo further exterior and interior finishing in preparation for her seven-day Mediterranean and Adriatic maiden voyage next month,

ADVERTISEMENT

The ship will sail a short season in the Mediterranean before heading to the Caribbean.

Sky Princess will be an evolution of sister ships Royal Princess, Regal Princess and Majestic Princess.

Her enhancements will also feature on Enchanted Princess, which launches in Southampton in June next year.

The Princess Cruises fleet will then continue to expand with the launch of three additional ships in 2021, 2023 and 2025.