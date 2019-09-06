Radisson Red Johannesburg Rosebank to open in 2021

Radisson Hotel Group has signed its second Radisson Red in South Africa.

Scheduled to open early 2021, the Radisson Red Johannesburg Rosebank will arrive and shake up the hospitality industry in Africa’s second largest city.

The hotel brings the group’s African portfolio to almost 100 hotels in operation and under development.

Rosebank is one of the fastest-growing business precincts in Johannesburg, offering an ideal opportunity for expansion.

The new Radisson Red hotel will be located in Oxford Park, a vibrant mixed-use precinct comprising premium offices, apartments and supporting retail and restaurants, all situated within an exceptionally high-quality, privately managed and walkable public environment.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are excited to have signed our second Radisson RED in South Africa, building on the successful opening of Radisson Red Cape Town and introducing our third brand to Johannesburg, alongside Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson.

“Rosebank is regarded as Johannesburg’s art district, making it the ideal fit for the vibrant Radisson Red brand.

“The hotel will be the first internationally branded lifestyle hotel in Johannesburg and our fourth hotel in the city.

“We thank our owners for their trust in us and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

The new-build, 222-room hotel will comprise of standard studios and suites in bold designs.

The largest single metropolitan contributor to the national South African economy and home to the largest and busiest airport in Africa, Johannesburg is an important destination for business travellers.