Radisson Individuals arrives in Italy

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the launch of its newest brand, Radisson Individuals, in Italy.

The news comes with the opening of two unique resort properties in Syracuse, Sicily and Alagna Valsesia, Piedmont, in partnership with the Mira Group.

Borgo di Luce I Monasteri Golf Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals enjoys a secluded location in the countryside just minutes outside of Syracuse in southern Sicily.

The sprawling historic villa has a thousand-year history and was initially built as a Benedictine monastery.

Home to prestigious noble families including the Catalans and the barons of Melilli, the hotel has undergone an extensive renovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Borgo di Luce I Monasteri Golf Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals now consists of three buildings surrounded by green citrus groves, palm trees, carob trees, and olive trees.

The 102 rooms all have individual ground-floor entrances for maximum privacy and comfort, overlooking the gardens, the golf course or the interior patios of the ancient monastery.

The elegant décor and tasteful room furnishings range from contemporary to classic, depending on their location in the building.

All rooms feature plenty of natural light, and most offer private verandas.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, area senior vice president, central and eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are very excited to welcome our Radisson Individuals brand to Italy with two unique and stunning properties.

“The Radisson Individuals brand responds to the evolving demands of new market realities for both hotel owners and guests, and it is the perfect addition to our portfolio as we continue expanding our footprint in Italy.”

Alagna Mountain Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals is located in the Alagna Valsesia mountain resort, a well-known destination for mountaineering and winter sports in the Piedmont region on the foot of the Monte Rosa, the second highest mountain in the Alps and Western Europe.

The hotel features 49 luxurious suites in a modern interpretation of the traditional “Walser” chalet style, with many rooms offering mezzanines and private balconies.

With its location in one of the most popular winter sports areas of the Pennine Alps, Alagna Mountain Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals offers easy access to Alagna’s ski lifts, famous off-piste and freeriding slopes, as well as cross-country ski and snow-shoe hiking trails.

It is equally inviting during the summer months for trekking, mountain climbing, biking, and river sports on the Sesia river.